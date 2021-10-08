Hyundai enhances digital sales platform on Amazon US for seamless purchase

In an effort to further improve the online car-buying experience for prospective buyers, Hyundai and Amazon Ads have tied up to further improve the digital outlet which is called Evolve. Customers in the US can log on to Amazon shopping website and check out the models available from all participating dealerships and even begin the car-selection process on the Amazon website itself.

(Also read: Amazon, Flipkart struggle with India electric vehicle goal)

The Covid-19 pandemic has shown why digital sales platforms for vehicles are not just relevant but inevitable. Companies like Hyundai have strengthened their own online channels across the world but collaborating with e-commerce platforms like Amazon may further bolster prospects.

A press statement from Hyundai reports that a customer in the US can now check out models available on the company's platform on Amazon, configure a chosen car, check its price, locate real-time inventory and even contact dealerships nearby to finalize the buying process.

Hyundai's Evolve has been present on Amazon since 2018 but these new updates may further improve the process of both considering and buying a new model. “Our mission is to be the leader in a seamless, digital and transparent retail experience in partnership with our dealer body," said Jose Munoz, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. “The events of the last 18 months have made it clear that many consumers want a car buying process that aligns with how they purchase nearly everything else in their life. Amazon is a leading retailer and we’re excited to continue collaborating with them on digital retail experiences."