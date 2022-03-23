Watch: Hyundai cars may soon boast of illuminated grille, LCD message screens 

Hyundai Mobis has been working towards ensuring a future in which passenger cars have front grilles that serve a wide range of purpose, all together aimed at enhancing the visual appeal of a vehicle and taking forward the interactive nature of the machine. Although mass deployment at a factory scale may still be some time away, Hyundai Mobis has given more than a mere glimpse at what the technology could promise.

With an advanced lightweight bumper, future Hyundai cars could get functional grille with illumination as well as large LCD screens with display messages for motorists as well as pedestrians. With car-to-car and car-to-pedestrian communication being underlined for additional safety reasons, the patterned illumination could be just more than a visual highlight by relaying messages to anyone around. This may be used as emergency light display, in autonomous drive mode, for EV charging and more.

The LCD screen could well be taking this even further with message display for motorists ahead and for pedestrians.

Reports in the South Korean press state that Hyundai Mobis has already finished the development of the illuminated grille and is now conducted reliability tests before taking it up on a mass-scale level.

First Published Date: