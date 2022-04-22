Honda to develop three new electric car platforms by 2030

Honda Motor Co is planning to build three new dedicated platforms for electric vehicles in partnership with General Motors. According to a report by Reuters, Honda aims to build millions of electric vehicles by the end of the decade. Honda's global head of electrification Shinji Aoyama said the company has plans to bring in an electric mini commercial vehicle in Japan in 2024 that will be based on a new small EV platform.

This will be followed by a full-size electric model in North America in 2026 built on a new large platform. Both platforms will be used for other models. Aoyama described a third EV platform that will be of medium size and will be shared with General Motors starting in 2027. Earlier this month, the two auto companies said they would jointly develop ‘affordable electric vehicles’ for global markets, though released very few details. “Whether they will be based on Honda's architecture or on GM's platform has not been decided," Aoyama said.

Aoyama shared the companies are yet to decide which plants or what will be produced. "But we are going to share the bill of process" for manufacturing "to enable the cars to be produced at either" Honda or GM plants," he added. GM is already building two premium electric SUVs for Honda in North America, starting in 2024, that will be based on the dedicated EV platform that underpins GM's Cadillac Lyriq. Aoyama said Honda has agreed to use GM's next-generation Ultium battery, though the specifications have not been finalised. However, the Japanese automaker has no plans to participate in GM's Ultium battery joint venture with South Korea's LG Energy Solution, he said.

Honda is aiming to produce around 7,50,000 to 8,00,000 electric vehicles in 2030 and about the same in China, followed by around 4,00,000 to 5,00,000 EVs in Japan and other markets.

