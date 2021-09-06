Honda launches first virtual showroom for premium category motorcycles

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Monday announced the launch of the first virtual showroom for the BigWing premium motorcycle models. It claims that this is the first virtual sales platform for premium bikes in the country. With the contactless and immersive virtual sales platform, the two-wheeler major aims to make buying motorcycles convenient for its customers amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual reality powered platform will allow customers to experience the full BigWing motorcycle line-up, riding gear and accessories in granular detail with in-depth information on these, from the comfort of their home. The platform currently features Honda H’ness CB350 in all its avatars but will soon showcase the entire range of the company's premium models. (Also read | Honda CB200X arrives at dealerships: First Look)Some key features of the virtual showroom are that it offers a 360-degree view of both the product and virtual space, and that there is a virtual chat support for potential customers. The platform will also allow buyers to book the Honda bike model of their choice virtually with all documentation done online, as well as a direct-to-home delivery option.

Buyers can also select their nearest or preferred Honda BigWing dealership along with other choice preferences to customize their bikes.The virtual platform will also offer the a range of apparel and merchandise such as protective gear including helmets and jackets. The ‘CB Corner’ on the platform will showcase Honda’s iconic CB legacy while an exclusive ‘MotoGP Wall’ will display the automaker's achievement milestones over the years. (Also read | Piaggio, KTM, Honda, Yamaha set up swappable batteries consortium for EVs)With its virtual sales platform, Honda aims to bring its offerings closer to the customers, right at their home. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, "Balancing the unique expectations of our customers, today digital technology has enabled us marketers to cater to their ever-evolving needs. The virtual interface that offers our premium motorcycle range under Honda BigWing will surely delight our customers."