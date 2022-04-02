HMSI retails 3,21,343 two-wheelers in March 

Honda 2Wheelers India on Saturday announced that it has managed to retail a total of 3,21,343 two-wheelers in the month of March 2022. The overall domestic sales for the company stood at 3,09,549 units, while the exports were recorded at 11,794 units.

For the FY2021-22, the company announced a total sales of 37,99,680 two-wheelers. This figure includes domestic sales of 34,68,828 units and exports of 3,30,852 units. This fiscal, HMSI registered a 58% YOY growth as it shipped out 2,09,789 units last year.

“FY’21-22 was a special year as we celebrated 5 crore customers’ iconic landmark which is a testimony of India’s love & trust in Brand Honda. Further delighting over 1 crore customers, Honda’s Shine brand has yet again fortified its leadership in the 125cc segment," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

In the last fiscal, the company achieved 5 crore cumulative domestic sales milestone in the country since commencement of its sales operations back in 2001. Moreover, HMSI also strengthened its premium business network as it has now expanded to close to 100 touchpoints across India.

“Despite signs of moderation, the year continued to impact business momentum due to varied challenges arising from both demand & supply side. However, bringing the synergies of new products along with new fun models’ business expansion has helped us catalyze consumer sentiment in both RedWing & BigWing businesses. Unlocking HMSI’s exports capabilities in international markets, we continue to move ahead with reinforced positivity. We look forward to an upward growth trajectory for the coming fiscal year," added Guleria.

