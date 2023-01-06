Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Harman Speakers Are Yesterday. Check Out This Augmented Reality Hud Instead

Harman speakers are yesterday. Check out this augmented reality HUD instead

Harman is a much-acclaimed brand when it comes to audio equipment. The company is a leading brand among earphones, speakers, soundbar technologies, among others. But the future beckons and the brand is answering the call through some very cutting-edge products. One of the answers is the Harman augmented reality Head-Up Display unit for cars.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 06 Jan 2023, 15:25 PM
Follow us on:
Image courtesy: Harman International

Harman says that its set of Augmented Reality (AR) Head-Up Display (HUD) hardware and AR software products are to enhance driver safety and awareness. Ready Vision’s AR software integrates with vehicle sensors to deliver audio and visual alerts that empower the driver with critical knowledge and information, in a timely, accurate and non-intrusive manner. For instance, the Harman Ready Vision bridges the physical and digital worlds by displaying intuitive turn-by-turn directions on the windshield to help enhance driver cognition. Ready Vision also uses computer vision and machine learning for 3D object detection to deliver non-intrusive collision warnings, blind spot warnings, lane departure, lane change assist and low speed zone notifications to the driver, with high precision.

In all of this, the company says the emphasis is as much on enhancing safety as it is about the drive experience. “This launch is a key component of Harman's mission to enhance the safety of drivers, passengers and pedestrians, while cultivating transformative in-cabin experiences," said Armin Prommersberger, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Harman International. "Ready Vision solves key industry challenges around driver safety by helping drivers better understand their surroundings and enabling an eyes-forward, focused journey. Our new product empowers the driver with the right information at the right time, even in the most unfamiliar driving scenarios, making their time on the road more intuitive and safe."

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
 
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
 
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
UPCOMING
Rolls-royce New Ghost
6750 cc | Petrol Automatic
₹6.95 - 7.95 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details

First Published Date: 06 Jan 2023, 15:25 PM IST
TAGS: Harman CES 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS