Govt to make mandatory for OEMs to offer biofuel vehicles in six months: Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says that bioethanol can be produced easily as the country has a surplus production of crops like rice, maize, corn and sugar, from which bioethanol is made.
He has been advocating the use of alternate fuel options for vehicles for quite some time.
Union
Road
Transport
and
Highways
minister
Nitin
Gadkari
on
Tuesday
said
that
the
Indian
government
will
make
it
compulsory
for
auto
manufacturers
to
offer
vehicles
running
100
per
cent
on
biofuels
in
the
next
six
months.
This
move
will
encourage
the
use
of
alternate
fuel
among
commuters
that
is
cost-effective
and
less
polluting
as
compared
to
pure
fossil
fuels.
While
consumers
easily
pay
over
₹100
per
litre
for
petrol,
the
cost
for
one
litre
of
bioethanol
would
be
around
₹65.
Speaking
at
an
event,
Gadkari
said,
“We
are
committed
to
delivering
vehicles
with
flex
engine
norms.
Within
six
months,
we
will
give
orders
for
making
flex
engines
(mandatory)."
He
added
that
state-run
oil
marketing
firms
have
already
been
ordered
to
offer
biofuels
at
the
same
outlets
where
they
sell
petrol
and
diesel.
Another
reason
why
bioethanol
should
be
made
available
is
because
it
can
be
produced
easily
as
the
country
has
a
surplus
production
of
crops
like
rice,
maize,
corn
and
sugar,
from
which
bioethanol
is
made.
Gadkari
also
mentioned
that
it
is
important
to
make
a
shift
towards
alternate
fuel
vehicles
including
electric
and
hydrogen
vehicles.
He
added
that
in
another
one
year,
there
will
be
many
battery-powered
vehicles
on
the
Indian
roads.
He
further
said
that
in
the
next
five
years,
he
wants
India
to
be
the
leading
auto
manufacturing
hub
in
the
world
offering
vehicles
with
all
types
of
fuels.
The
government
is
also
looking
at
making
green
hydrogen
an
important
fuel
alternative
to
petrol,
diesel
and
electric
vehicles.
Earlier
this
month,
the
minister
had
urged
automakers
to
focus
on
rolling
out
flex-fuel
vehicles
(FFV)
within
a
year
-
ones
that
can
run
equally
on
both
biofuels
and
fossil
fuels.
Gadkari
has
been
advocating
the
use
of
alternate
fuel
options
for
vehicles
for
quite
some
time
and
has
urged
both
OEMs
and
commuters
to
support
the
move.