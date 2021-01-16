GM to invest nearly $800m to bring EV output to Ontario Plant

GM to invest nearly $800m to bring EV output to Ontario Plant1 min read . 08:30 PM IST
- GM announced the creation of BrightDrop, a wholly-owned company, earlier this week.
General Motors will invest nearly $800 million to bring production of its BrightDrop EV600 electric vehicle to its CAMI manufacturing plant in Ontario, Canada.
The investment will convert the factory into a large-scale electric delivery vehicle manufacturing plant to support GM’s timing to deliver the EV600 in late 2021, the company said in a statement. The agreement is subject to ratification with union Unifor and confirmation of government support.
GM announced the creation of BrightDrop, a wholly-owned company, earlier this week. It will supply battery-powered vans and offer fleet-management services.