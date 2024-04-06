From 360-degree camera to sensors: Technologies that make car parking easy

Increasing penetration of automotive technologies in the form of driving aid features is making manoeuvring and parking a vehicle through a tight spot

Many people love to drive cars but find it tiresome when it comes to parking their vehicles, especially in tight parking spots in the cities, where the vehicular population is high and the availability of parking spaces is scarce. Parking in a tight spot requires a fair amount of calculation taking into account factors such as the dimensions of your vehicle, space available, distance from other parked vehicles etc. It is sort of a struggle for many while parking a car and even the most skilled drivers too experience difficulties at times.

However, with the increasing penetration of technologies in the form of driving aid features, manoeuvring and parking a vehicle through a tight spot is becoming easier. Automakers are increasingly offering a wide range of features aided by advanced technology to make sure you easily navigate through the laborious process of car parking in a tight spot.

Here are some features that have made car parking easy for drivers.