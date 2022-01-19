Copyright © HT Media Limited
Ford recalls 200K cars because brake lights can stay on

Ford recalls 200K cars because brake lights can stay on

Ford's latest recall covers certain 2014 and 2015 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ midsize cars as well as some 2015 Mustangs.
By
Updated on: 19 Jan 2022, 08:57 PM
Rear profile of Mustang Mach-E. (Representational Image) (REUTERS)

Ford is recalling about 200,000 cars in the US to fix a problem that can stop the brake lights from turning off.

The recall covers certain 2014 and 2015 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ midsize cars as well as some 2015 Mustangs. All were sold or registered in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Hawaii.

(Also Read: Is security and safety of vehicle a concern? Ford is working on a solution)

High temperatures and humidity can cause a rubber brake pedal part to disintegrate, keeping the lights on, confusing other drivers and increasing the risk of a crash. Drivers with automatic transmissions also can shift out of “park" gear without having their foot on the brake.

Dealers will replace brake and clutch pedal bumpers. Owners will be notified by mail starting March 3. 

First Published Date: 19 Jan 2022, 08:57 PM IST
TAGS: Ford Ford US Ford cars Ford Recall
