Fire at EV parking in Delhi, nearly hundred cars and e-rickshaws gutted

A major fire broke out at an electric vehicle parking station in Delhi on Wednesday, June 8, damaging hundreds of vehicles, including EVs. The fire, which broke out at the Main Tikona Park near the Jamia Nagar Metro Station on Wednesday, has since been doused. According to reports shared by news agency ANI, at least 80 electric rickshaws along with 10 cars and a two-wheeler were completely charred in the incident. No one has been injured in the incident as of now.

Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, said that the fire broke out at around 5 am on Wednesday. According to the Delhi Fire Service, the reason behind the fire has not been ascertained yet. Prima facie, it is believed that a short circuit may have caused the fire. The Delhi Fire Service had put at least 11 fire tenders to tackle the flame that engulfed the area. It was later brought under control.

The Delhi Fire Service said that a total of 93 vehicles were burnt, some beyond recognition, in the fire. These include 10 cars, 1 motorcycle, 2 scooty, 30 new e-rickshaws, and 50 old e-rickshaws had caught fire.

