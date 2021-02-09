Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Electric buses worth 212 crore, Centre releases fund under FAME-India
BEST has received 26 new electric buses under Central government-sponsored FAME India scheme. (File photo)

Electric buses worth 212 crore, Centre releases fund under FAME-India

1 min read . 09:15 AM IST PTI

  • Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that 5,565 electric buses to 65 cities or state transport corporation for intra-city operation have been sanctioned.

About 212.31 crore has been released for the procurement of electric buses as of January 31 this year under the second phase of FAME-India Scheme, Parliament was informed on Monday.

With an aim to promote eco-friendly vehicles, the government had launched the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric) India scheme in 2015.

Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the Department of Heavy Industry had invited the Expression of Interest (EoI) from million-plus cities, smart cities, state/UT capitals and cities from special category states for submission of proposal for deployment of electric buses on operational cost basis.

After that, 86 proposals from 26 states/UTs for the deployment of about 15,000 e-buses were received.

He said that project implementation and sanctioning committee has sanctioned 5,565 electric buses to 65 cities/ state transport corporation for intra-city operation; 600 electric buses for intercity operation and 100 electric buses for last mile connectivity to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

"About 212.31 crore has been released for procurement of e-buses under Phase-II of FAME-India Scheme as on 31.01.2021," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.