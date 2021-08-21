Delhi approves licence, RC stored in DigiLocker, m-Parivahan as valid documents

If you drive around in the Delhi-NCR region frequently and use government-approved apps to store your vehicle documents, there is no further worry of being pulled up for not carrying original copies of driving licence, vehicle RC and other documents. In latest development, the Delhi government has approved such documents, if stored digitally, as valid.

This means no cops can force you to produce physical copies of your driving licence or vehicle RC if you show them stored in apps like DigiLocker or m-Parivahan.

The transport department of the Delhi government has issued a notice which says that driving license and registration certificate, available in digital form on the DigiLocker platform, or the m-Parivahan mobile app, are valid documents under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. These are legally recognised at par with the certificates issued by the transport department.

DigiLocker and m-Parivahan apps are cloud-based platform for storage, sharing and verification of documents and certificates.

The notice also said, "The Traffic Police and Enforcement Wing of Transport Department duly accept the electronic form of driving license and registration certificate if shown in the DigiLocker and m-Parivahan app." The notice also said that the electronic record of driving license and registration certificate available on DigiLocker, or m-Parivahan, is also recognised at par with the original documents as per the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000,

While storing such documents in government-approved apps like DigiLocker or m-Parivahan apps is safe and considered valid, any other apps used to store them digitally will not be acceptable as originals.