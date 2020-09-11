Crude oil futures decline on low demand

Crude oil futures decline on low demand1 min read . 03:05 PM IST
Crude oil for October delivery was quoting lower by ₹23, or 0.82 per cent, at ₹2,781 per barrel with an open interest of 53 lots.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Crude oil for October delivery was quoting lower by ₹23, or 0.82 per cent, at ₹2,781 per barrel with an open interest of 53 lots.
Crude oil futures on Friday fell by 0.76 per cent to ₹2,744 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for September delivery eased by ₹21, or 0.76 per cent, to ₹2,744 per barrel with a business volume of 3,575 lots.
Crude oil for October delivery was quoting lower by ₹23, or 0.82 per cent, at ₹2,781 per barrel with an open interest of 53 lots.
However, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading up by 0.24 per cent at USD 37.39 per barrel.
(Also Read: Traffic surge in Europe and Asia adds to mixed outlook for oil)
Brent crude was trading 0.05 per cent higher at USD 40.07 per barrel in New York.