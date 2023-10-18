CRPF, BSF and CISF identify 11,000 old vehicles for scrapping

As many as 11,000 vehicles belonging to different central armed police forces have been identified for scrapping, PTI has reported. The vehicles owned by central armed police forces like BSF, CRPFs, CISF, ITBP, SSB, NSG and the Assam Rifles have been identified for scrapping. These vehicles are older than 15 years, the news agency has reported. This move comes in light of the Indian government's strategy to replace the ageing fleet of government vehicles with new models.

The report has stated that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has requested all the state governments and union territory (UT) administrations to take necessary steps for scrapping the worn-out operational vehicles used by the state police organisations. The MHA has reportedly requested the state governments and UT administrations to replace vehicles older than 15 years with better technology-equipped and fuel-efficient vehicles.

The report claimed that the MHA has taken steps to ensure that vehicles that are older than 15 years are scrapped as per the Vehicle Scrappage Policy introduced by the Government of India. The 15-years or older vehicles of the central armed police forces that have been identified will be scrapped in a phased manner, the report has stated. It also claimed that all the central armed police forces together have more than one lakh vehicles at their disposal, which are deployed in different parts of the country for multiple tasks.

