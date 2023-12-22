Yamaha MT-03 is finally here. Check out the price

Yamaha has finally launched the MT-03 in the Indian market.
It is a naked streetfighter that shares the underpinnings with the YZF-R3
The motorcycle uses a 321 cc, parallel-twin engine that produces 41 bhp and 29 Nm.
The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that does not get slip-and-assist clutch
The MT-03 looks quite aggressive because of its styling. Yamaha is using LED for all the lighting elements.
The ergonomics of the MT-03 are more upright than the R3.
Yamaha MT-03 is priced at ₹4.60 lakh ex-showroom. It is a bit expensive because it comes to India as a CBU.