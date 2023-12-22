Yamaha MT-03 is finally here. Check out the price

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 22, 2023

Yamaha has finally launched the MT-03 in the Indian market.

It is a naked streetfighter that shares the underpinnings with the YZF-R3

The motorcycle uses a 321 cc, parallel-twin engine that produces  41 bhp and 29 Nm. 

The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that does not get slip-and-assist clutch

The MT-03 looks quite aggressive because of its styling. Yamaha is using LED for all the lighting elements.

The ergonomics of the MT-03 are more upright than the R3.

Yamaha MT-03 is priced at 4.60 lakh ex-showroom. It is a bit expensive because it comes to India as a CBU.
To check out our review of the MT-03 
Click Here