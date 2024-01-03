CES 2024: LG plans slidable, foldable in-car display screens to wow your drive

There is more screen inside modern-day vehicles than there ever was anytime in the past. Some of the pricier models offer display units that can match in size to television screens commonly found inside homes. And others are even equipped with curved display that have a resolution that it at par with the most expensive television sets available in the market. So where is the next bit of innovation coming from? LG has an answer.

In a bid to have a solid say in in-car entertainment devices, LG is planning to showcase what it claims to the the future of in-car display screens that can slide sideways and can even fold. While LG plans to share complete details at the Consumer Electronics Show or CES that will be held between January 9 and 12 in Las Vegas, it has shared glimpses into what these screens are all about.

In a set of images released by the South Korean electronics giant, LG showcases a set of two screens that is mounted on the roof of a vehicle as part of rear-seat entertainment setup. There is also a mammoth free-standing display unit at the front that combines the driver display screen with the infotainment unit. Additionally, there is a third screen just under the dashboard layout which could be the main entertainment unit meant for the front passenger. It is more than likely that this third screen unit at the front will feature a privacy mode and allow the display to slide at angles to prevent any possibility of driver distraction.

As for the roof-mounted screens, it is more than likely that these will offer an ultra-thin OLED technology which will allow for a higher-resolution output. On obvious lines, these screens can be folded back when not in use.

First Published Date: