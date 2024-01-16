Cash and burn: This Japanese aerial bike maker ends its dreams of flight

Japan's ALI Technologies, which displayed its Xturismo Limited Edition hoverbike at its debut2022 Detroit Auto Show, has gone bankrupt. While ALI Technologies did manage to construct a functional prototype of their Xturismo Limited Edition hoverbike, it is stated that the exorbitant cost of development and slower than projected takeup in futuristic transportation solutions pushed the firm to declare bankruptcy.

The Xturismo, which resembles a cross between a Glamis dunes ATV, a snowmobile, and Luke Skywalker's Land Speeder, was designed to fly just a few metres above the earth's surface rather than mixing with aeroplanes and helicopters. The model displayed in Detroit was supposed to weigh 299 kg and be capable of flying for 40 minutes at speeds of up to 100 kmphcourtesy of its petrol-electric Kawasaki hybrid engine.

Given that ALI was talking about $770,000 per unit at one point, and that many countries would have needed passengers to have a pilot's license (Japan being one exception), it's easy to see why demand was sluggish. It was reported that when financing ran out last year, the company shifted its focus to the Middle East, banking on a deal to provide 20 hoverbikes to a state-run company in the UAE. However, this does not appear to have occurred.

Given the rise of shared mobility as a concept, flying machines are a huge deal in the industry right now. Many firms, including Hyundai, are now testing e-VTOLs, which could see the light of day as early as 2030. Previously, the emphasis was on private mobility; however, the trend has recently switched to shared mobility. In addition, people are working on air mobility for the future. However, in order for this to become a reality, India requires a proper policy guideline for mass adoption.

