Carry PUC certificate or face penal action, Delhi govt tells vehicle owners

The Delhi transport department has asked vehicle owners to carry valid pollution under control (PUC) certificates to avoid facing penal actions such as suspension of driving licence for three months. The advice from the government comes ahead of the winter season when pollution level in the national capital is likely to rise.

Other punitive actions that vehicle owners face upon being caught without a valid PUC certificate include imprisonment up to six months or fine up to ₹10,000 or both, a public notice issued by the state transport department stated. "The Transport Department, Government of NCT of Delhi, in its ongoing efforts to control pollution and improve air quality in Delhi, requests all motor vehicle owners in Delhi to ply their vehicles only with valid pollution under control certificate," the notice read.

The notice further requested all registered vehicle owners to get their vehicles checked from the pollution checking centres authorised by the transport department. Vehicles have to be periodically tested for their emission standards for various pollutants such as carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide, after which they are given the PUC certificates. The expiry period of the certificate is one year from the date of its registration.

Delhi has over 900 pollution checking centres authorised by the transport department, that are set up at petrol pumps and workshops spread all over the city. These test centres issue PUC certificate to vehicles complying with prescribed pollution norms. The certificate has been made real time and integrated with the vehicle registration database.

As per the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, every vehicle, including all those conforming to BS 1, BS 2, BS 3, BS 4 as well as the ones plying on CNG/LPG are required to carry a valid PUC certificate.

(with inputs from PTI)