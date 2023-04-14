Britain has a problem - stoned drivers! One in 10 admit to dope driving

In what may well send alarm bells ringing for road-rules-enforcement agencies in the UK, one in every 10 respondents to a survey admitted to driving a motor vehicle within 24 hours of consuming illegal drugs. The survey had a total of 2,028 respondents and 10 per cent of them said they have been guilty of driving when they ought not to have.

The survey conducted by IAM RoadSmart revealed some shocking numbers. The relatively high percentage of respondents admitting to driving within 24 hours of consuming illegal drugs can potentially mean millions of such instances if the data is extrapolated to around 35 million in the UK who have a full driving license.

Cannabis or marijuana was found to be the most commonly used drugs among the respondents who did admit to driving after consumption of illegal substances. Cocaine, Ecstasy, and Speed - a central nervous system stimulant, were the next most commonly consumed.

The survey was conducted in the backdrop of authorities revealing that drug-driving incidents were at unprecedented levels. The country's Department for Transport had reported that such instances were up by as much as 260 per cent over the past decade.

While consumption of banned substances in itself is illegal in many countries, driving a motor vehicle after a shot or a jab can be riskier still because it may even cause harm to fellow motorists or pedestrians. Contraband items like marijuana, Cocaine and Ecstasy can seriously inhibit one's ability to drive or ride safely. Numerous studies have proven that drugs can act like stimulants, depressants or hallucinogens, each with its own set of massively risky effects on a user if driving.

First Published Date: