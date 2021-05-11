Bizarre accident: Lightening strikes highway, sends chunk of road through truck

In perhaps the first-of-its-kind incident, a chunk of road hurled through the windshield of a truck after lightening struck a patch of highway in Florida. Such was the impact of the lightening that a small part of the highway was uprooted and chunks went flying onto the truck, injuring at least two seated inside.

Associated Press, quoting local media reports, stated that the incident took place in Florida's DeFuniak Springs. The photos subsequently shared by the Walton County Fire Rescue revealed a Ford pickup truck with its front and rear glasses completely shattered. Local police officials would eventually outline that the two people inside the vehicle suffered minor lacerations from the shattered glass but that they are receiving medical treatment.

Motorists are being advised to exercise maximum caution and while such incidents may be rare and have no way of being predicted, drivers are being asked to slow down in case of bad or stormy conditions.

According to studies, Florida and Oklahoma are two states in the US which see maximum incidents of lightening but when it comes to cloud to ground strikes, Florida is far ahead.