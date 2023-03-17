Birthday bash on car roof: YouTube influencer's viral video stunt ends in jail

YouTube influencer Prince Dixit was arrested by Delhi Police after an old video of the person celebrating birthday on top of moving car along with his friends went viral on social media. The video was shot on the new Delhi-Meerut Expressway last year. While Price Dixit has already been arrested, Delhi Police is on lookout for the other violators seen in the video. Performing such stunts on open roads is in violation of traffic rules and endanger others as well.

On Thursday, Delhi Police issued a statement saying, "Cognizance of the matter has been taken. We are inquiring into it to identify the offenders & to get the details of the time of incident. Appropriate legal action shall be taken against the offenders." It has also asked social media users to identify and inform for further action.

The viral video shows several cars moving in a convoy blocking others as Prince, standing on top of one car with his friends, disobeying traffic laws. Few others are also seen hanging from the windows of their vehicles, which included expensive SUVs and sedans, as loud music continues blaring as the speed down the highway towards Ghaziabad.

After his arrest, Prince admitted that the viral video was taken in November last year on his birthday. He also admitted that the video, which he shared on his social media handles, was shot on NH-24 near Shakarpur. Following his arrest, Price confessed breaking traffic rules. He has also appealed to his YouTube subscribers to refrain from breaking traffic rules and standing on top of moving cars.

Price's arrest comes days after Gurugram Police nabbed two more YouTube influencers for throwing cash from a moving car recently. The duo, identified as Jorawar Singh Kalsi and Gurpreet Singh, were seen in a viral video throwing currency notes on the Golf Course road from a moving Baleno car. The video was a recreation of a scene from a popular web series titled ‘Farzi’.

