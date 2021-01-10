Bentley introduces digital car commissioning amid new lockdown in UK

Bentley Motors has launched the Digital Commissioning Experience as the UK enters a fresh lockdown with car retailers closed to sales visits, physical commissions and test drives.

The digital service offers customers direct online access to the company's retailer experts from the comfort of their own home. The customers are offered one-to-one online car immersion sessions, individual video handovers and digital commissioning appointments. With interactions with retail experts, every online commissioned vehicle can be uniquely tailored to suit the tastes of each individual owner. The retail experts of the company take into account the lifestyle choices, design preferences and aspirations of each customer via detailer discussions online.

The online Bentley Configurator has a myriad of design options with up to 10 billion possible configurations per model on purchasing an all-new Bentayga, Continental GT or Flying Spur.

Using the Digital Commissioning Experience, the entire purchase process can be completed online, without the need for customers to step out of homes. Upon car completion and inspection, each new Bentley undergoes a full sanitisation and protection process, ensuring safety for all involved. The car is then home delivery while the car introduction of each tailored Bentley is also done online.