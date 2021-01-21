Bajaj Auto reports 23% jump in Q3 net profit

Bajaj Auto on Thursday said in a stock exchange filing that its net profit in the October-December quarter rose by 23% to ₹1,556 crore as against ₹1,262 crore during the same quarter last year. Shortly after this, the shares of Bajaj Auto saw a 5% rise to touch a high of ₹3807.75.

The company's revenue from operations increased from ₹7,640 crore to ₹8,910 crore in Q3 of FY21 as against the same quarter in the previous year. The operating profit figure stood at ₹1,698 crore.

The company's overall share in the domestic motorcycle market was 18.6 per cent in Q3 FY21 as against 17.5 per cent in Q2 FY21 and 18.5 per cent in FY20.

Bajaj Auto said domestic two-wheelers continued to grow on the back of robust demand for Pulsar, Dominar, KTM and Husqvarna.

Pulsar125 witnessed strong traction with sales of over 164,000 units, marking a growth of 32 per cent over Q2 FY21. The market share for Pulsar125 in its segment has grown to 22.8 per cent for Q3 FY21.

Present in over 70 nations, Bajaj Auto is the world's third-largest manufacturer of motorcycles and the largest manufacturer of three-wheelers.