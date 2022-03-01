Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Auto Loan Recovery Racket Busted In Thane. Here's Why You Need To Be Careful

Auto loan-recovery racket busted in Thane. Here's why you need to be careful

The accused reportedly posed as recovery agents and approached those who had defaulted on loan repayments.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Mar 2022, 01:00 PM
File photo used for representational purpose.

Eight persons were recently arrested by cops in Maharashtra's Thane on charges of cheating automobile buyers who had defaulted on vehicle loan payments. As per a PTI report, the accused extorted money from loan defaulters by posing as recovery agents.

It is reported that the accused managed to gain access to a list of auto loan defaulters and then approach them with fake IDs, posing as recovery agents with fake documents to further add credence to the sinister charade.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q7
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 80 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-class
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 1.57 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Safari
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

If a loan defaulter was unable to pay the amount demanded, the accused used to seize their vehicles.

The PTI report, quoting police officials, cite one instance when a person was asked to pay 25,000 and when he couldn't, his autorickshaw was seized.

In all, as many as 11 motorcycles, two autorickshaw, 10 mobile phones and a laptop was seized from the recovered from the accused. The total value of all of these are said to be around 4.80 lakh.

The entire incident once again shows the need to be vigilant with all loan and loan-repayment processes to avoid being cheated. While paying EMIs on time is a solid financial habit, in case of a rare default, it is advisable to visit a bank branch in person to either pay the amount with penalty or at least discuss a possible alternate solution. In case of recovery agents, many security experts suggest double-checking their credentials before revealing any personal or financial details.

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2022, 01:00 PM IST
TAGS: Car loan Vehicle loan
Related Stories
Delhi govt to issue NOC for old de-registered vehicles to ply in other states
27 Feb 2022
Watch: Honda Accord sedan gets stuck on drawbridge, escapes being crushed
23 Feb 2022
Hyundai, Kia sued by owners over fire risk due to faulty anti-lock brakes
27 Feb 2022
Indian Motorcycle Pursuit breaks cover as an ultra luxury bagger
23 Feb 2022
Traffic police in this Indian city offers discount on traffic fine payments
24 Feb 2022
Fire on cargo ship carrying Porsches, Audis may have damaged all vehicles aboard
22 Feb 2022
Triumph Trident 660 recalled. Here's why
22 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS