The real reasons most Americans are not buying new cars yet...

The US is the world's second-largest auto market, trailing only China
But vehicle sales face a very real threat from high purchase prices and high loan interest rates
Escalating cost of cars started during the pandemic and while it has stabilised somewhat, many are holding on to their existing vehicles
AP reports average new vehicle has rocketed 24% since the pandemic first hit three years ago
Typical loan rates on new-car purchases have ballooned to 7%
These factors are also at play in the used-car segment. Prices on average are up 40% since 2020
While this is great for mechanics, auto companies are looking at ways to make their offerings more compelling