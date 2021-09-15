This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Apple supplier Foxconn halts EV project with China's startup Byton: Report
1 min read. Updated: 15 Sep 2021, 05:08 PM IST
Reuters
The project has reportedly not been officially terminated yet, but is currently facing challenges.
Foxconn's plans to build factories in the United States and Thailand to assemble entire vehicles in 2023 are still in place.
Apple supplier Foxconn's electric vehicle project with Byton has been put on hold due to the Chinese startup's worsening financial situation, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday citing unidentified sources with knowledge of the matter. "The project is not officially terminated yet, but it is very challenging to proceed at this moment," one of the sources told Nikkei Asia.
A few Foxconn employees are still stationed at Byton's factory, another source said, but "they are wrapping things up and preparing for the end when it becomes necessary." Some higher-level talent involved in the project has even left Foxconn, the report added.
Foxconn's plans to build factories in the United States and Thailand to assemble entire vehicles in 2023 are intact, according to Nikkei. Foxconn declined to comment, while Byton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
