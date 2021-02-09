This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
An edible motorcycle? Watch a pastry chef model a bike entirely from chocolate
Every little detail of the chocolate motorcycle such as the cylinder heads, engine casing, headlights, among others, have been intricately modeled.
If having a miniature model of your favourite motorcycle nicely decorated in your drawing is not enough to showcase love of bikes, here is something that should add a flavourful touch to it - an intricately modeled motorcycle that is every bit edible!
Renowned pastry chef Amaury Guichon, known for having created an elephant and a telescope using just chocolate, has shown his skills yet again, this time by creating a motorcycle from scratch, entirely with chocolate.
Guichon has shared a video of him sculpting the chocolate bike on his Instagram page. "I especially loved working on the Coil and the Wheels! What do you think?" he wrote. In the video, he can be seen using huge chocolate blocks to lay the base for the bike's body. He then goes on to create every little detail of a bike such as the cylinder heads, engine casing, headlights, wheel spokes, among others.