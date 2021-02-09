An edible motorcycle? Watch a pastry chef model a bike entirely from chocolate

If having a miniature model of your favourite motorcycle nicely decorated in your drawing is not enough to showcase love of bikes, here is something that should add a flavourful touch to it - an intricately modeled motorcycle that is every bit edible!

Renowned pastry chef Amaury Guichon, known for having created an elephant and a telescope using just chocolate, has shown his skills yet again, this time by creating a motorcycle from scratch, entirely with chocolate.

Guichon has shared a video of him sculpting the chocolate bike on his Instagram page. "I especially loved working on the Coil and the Wheels! What do you think?" he wrote. In the video, he can be seen using huge chocolate blocks to lay the base for the bike's body. He then goes on to create every little detail of a bike such as the cylinder heads, engine casing, headlights, wheel spokes, among others.

