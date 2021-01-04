82 tourist vehicles stranded due to snowfall in Atal Tunnel rescued in Himachal

82 tourist vehicles stranded due to snowfall in Atal Tunnel rescued in Himachal1 min read . 08:53 AM IST
- Officials say efforts are on to restore normal vehicular movement in the area in and around Atal Tunnel.
Kullu district police evacuated a total of 82 stranded tourist vehicles, stranded due to heavy snowfall, from the south portal area of Atal tunnel near Dhundhi in Kullu district on Sunday.
A night earlier, the team had rescued over 300 tourists from the region.
Raman Gharsangi, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Manali had in a statement on Saturday said that efforts are being made to restore vehicular traffic and rescue stranded people.
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department on December 29 had issued a 'yellow' weather warning for heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh.
The department issued a 'yellow' weather warning of heavy snowfall in mid and high hills on January 5 and thunderstorm and lightning in plains and low hills from January 3 to 5.
