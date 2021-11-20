404 error in cars? Tesla rushes to fix app problem that hit brakes on drive

The extensive role that software has started playing in modern-day cars has changed the way one not just drives but also interacts with vehicles. And leading the charge are Tesla electric vehicles which have some of the most impressive features incorporated for drivers as well as passengers. But with great features come great risks of software malfunction as was seen as recently as Friday when many Tesla owners stated they were unable to start their vehicles.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to eventually announce that the ‘fault’ had been rectified.

It is reported that many Tesla owners were unable to start their vehicles using the dedicated app for their EVs. Some of them stated that they were receiving message of a server error. While Tesla cars can also be operated using a keycard, not everyone may have one considering that an app promises more convenience. "Functionality should "be coming back online now. Looks like we may have accidentally increased verbosity of network traffic," Musk tweeted. “Apologies, we will take measures to ensure this doesn't happen again."

Social media, especially Twitter, however was already flooded with many pointing to their plight at having a non-responsive Tesla. This may potentially reveal the downside of a vehicle that is extensively reliant on the internet instead of basic mechanics for certain operations. It is reported that the Tesla servers were down for at least an hour, a problem that affected thousands of owners across the world with complaints being voiced from the US and Canada to Germany, Denmark and even South Korea.

While Tesla ranks high on many customer satisfaction surveys, there are also reports of quality concerns emerging from many markets. The US EV giant says it monitors every problem and addresses these swiftly.