Tiguan, Volkswagen's best-selling SUV, to get its EV version soon

Volkswagen is planning to electrify its popular SUV Tiguan. The German carmaker has confirmed that the electric avatar of its best-selling SUV is in the works and is expected to hit the production line in the next three years. According to an official from Volkswagen, who was quoted by news agency Reuters, confirmed this during a meeting with workers. She said that the carmaker is going to manufacture an electric SUV similar to the Tiguan.

Volkswagen Tiguan is likely to be called the ID. Tiguan. The ID. badge is used for all the electric vehicles manufactured by the German carmaker. The Tiguan is currently sold in global markets, including India, as an ICE SUV.

According to the official, the electric Tiguan SUV will be based on the carmaker's MEB-Plus platform. The electric Tiguan is likely to be part of the carmaker's Trinity project and will be manufactured at its facility in Wolfsburg, Germany. This facility is also the birthplace for other Volkswagen cars like Golf, Touran and Seat Tarraco. Volkswagen usually manufactures its electric vehicles from the Zwickau facility.

Oliver Blume, who took over as the CEO of Volkswagen after Herbert Diess, has also confirmed the development. During a meeting with Volkswagen workers, he said, “The Golf is an icon – a whole generation was named after it. That’s why we also want to bring vehicles like the Golf and the Tiguan into the electric age."

Volkswagen has not shared any detail about the upcoming electric SUV Tiguan. Reuters had earlier reported that the electric SUV will help to electrify the Wolfsburg facility and make use of extra capacity before the production of the Trinity electric sedan begins. The Tiguan electric SUV, therefore, is expected to play key role in Volkswagen's flagship Trinity EV project. It was initially planned to launch in 2026, but got delayed due to software issue. The electric Tiguan is expected to fill the gap.

