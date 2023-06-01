This electric SUV fetches 30,000 bookings in just 3 days. Details here

The second-generation all-electric Nio ES6 SUV is grabbing quite the attraction in China, with nearly 30,000 units booked in just three days. The Chinese car manufacturer launched the second-generation avatar of the SUV in the country just last week, and within three days, it reportedly fetched 29,700 pre-orders and 6,600 confirmed orders, claims CarNewsChina. The report further claims that each of Nio's 330 stores in China has received 90 pre-orders on average, including 20 confirmed orders with a downpayment.

The report also claims that among the consumers who have placed a pre-order for the ES6, 70 per cent are male buyers between the ages of 30 and 40, with the target group of the car being families with young children.

Nio claims the second-generation ES6 SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds, while riding on standard 20-inch alloy wheels. There are 21-inch alloy wheels on offer as an option. The SUV draws energy from a dual-motor setup that channels power to all four wheels. Each axle of the car comes fitted with an electric motor. The dual-motor powertrain includes a 150 kW front motor and a 210 kW rear unit, churning out a total of 482 hp of peak power.

The SUV is being offered at a starting price of $52,000 for the entry-level variant with a 75 kWh battery pack, while the long-range version of the electric SUV comes with a 100 kWh battery pack, and its price starts from $60,400. There is an ultra-long-range version of the car with a 150 kWh semi-solid battery pack, which will debut in July 2023. This ultra-long-range variant of the ES6 is claimed to offer a 930 km range on a single charge. Interestingly, the Nio ES6 can be purchased without a battery as well, which drastically drops the price to $42,300. However, in this case, the buyer will have to pay a monthly subscription fee for the battery pack.

