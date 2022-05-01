Tesla recalls just one Model X over poor body structure: Details here

Tesla has recalled just one Model X electric SUV for not being equipped with a necessary body reinforcement that results in lack of safety.

Tesla has recalled a single 2022 Model X over poor body structure that compromises the safety of the electric SUV. According to a statement by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the specific Tesla Model X comes without the reinforcement bracket, which means the electric car doesn't meet the minimum loading requirements approved in FMVSS 207 and 210. This results in a lack of safety for the second-row occupants of the EV in an accident, which increases the risk of injury. This has prompted NHTSA to force Tesla to recall the Model X and replace the vehicle free of charge.

(Also read: Musk's Tesla-stock sales double to $8.5 billion in latest tally)

The NHTSA document reveals that the specific 2022 Tesla Model X is one of a handful of pre-production five-seater test vehicles from the company. The document reveals that the EV was built to spec in February this year, but testing revealed that the design didn't comply with the permitted minimum loading requirement.

Later before the commencement of series production of the vehicle, the design was updated to comply with the minimum loading requirement norm. In March this year, the trial Tesla Model Xs models that were not complying with the norms due to the design fault, received updates in specifications through retro fitment. However, this specific model was released from the manufacturing plant without the new bracket installed.

This is claimed to have happened as a result of operational oversight. The specific Tesla Model X was delivered to the customer on March 31. On April 6, Tesla found the fault in the car during its manufacturing audit.

First Published Date: