Tata Motors delivers 712 Nexon, Tigor EVs in Maharashtra, Goa on one day

Tata Motors delivered the Nexon EV and the electric sedan Tigor EV to customers, in the biggest EV delivery event held by a four-wheeler OEM in India.

Tata Motors announced on Saturday that it has delivered 712 electric vehicles to customers today in the biggest EV delivery event held by a four-wheeler OEM in India. Out of the 712 vehicles delivered, there were 564 Nexon EVs and 148 Tigor EVs. The cars were delivered to individual customers in Maharashtra and Goa.

Tata Motors has a commanding market share of 87% in the Indian EV car market today, it claims. And Nexon EV is its biggest selling electric car to date that has helped Tata to become the segment leader in the EV space.

(Also Read: Tata teases 'brand new electric suv' concept ahead of debut next week)

It comes with an ARAI certified range of 312km on a single charge and is equipped with a powerful 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor which juices up from a high capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. Its waterproof battery pack meets IP67 standards, says the automaker. Moreover, the car also comes with 35 Mobile Apps based connected features, ranging from remote commands, vehicle tracking to driving behavior analytics, navigation, and remote diagnostics.

“As India treads towards electrification in mobility, Tata Motors takes pride in being the market leaders in this space by providing thoughtfully packaged products that are helping customers #EvolveToElectric. Today’s occasion of delivering 712 EVs in a single day to customers across Maharashtra and Goa (a milestone achieved by a 4 wheeler manufacturer in India) is a feat we are ecstatic about. It not only proves the successful inroads that Tata Motors’ EVs have made in the personal mobility space but also stands as a testament to the value and confidence customers are seeing in them," said Vivek Srivatsa - Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.

First Published Date: