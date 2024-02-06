Rivian R2 to be unveiled on March 7, will cost less than R1S & R1T
- Rivian R2 will be based on a new platform and will be priced lower than the R1S and R1T.
Rivian, a popular electric four-wheeler manufacturer announced on Monday that they will be unveiling their new vehicle on March 7. It will be called R2 and will sit below the R1S and R1T. Rivian R2 will be smaller in size when compared to the R1S and it will compete against the Tesla Model 3, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. It is expected that Rivian R2 will go on sale next year in the global market.
R2 will be based on a new platform. It will be more affordable than the R1 platform on which the R1S and R1T are based. Where the R1 platform vehicles cost around $80,000, the R2 is expected to be priced between $40,000 and $60,000.
