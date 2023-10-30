Ola Electric scooter catches fire in Pune, OEM blames use of aftermarket parts

Ola Electric has made headlines again for the wrong reasons. An Ola Electric scooter has caught fire in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune. Multiple videos of the fire incident have been posted on social media platforms. In one such video, it has been seen that firefighters trying to put out the fire of the electric scooter. The manufacturer has taken to social media platform X (Previously known as Twitter), to claim that the fire incident took place because of the use of aftermarket parts.

The fire incident involving an Ola Electric scooter in Pune comes as the latest addition to the list of EV fire incidents that took place across India over the last several months. Previously, in many cases, Ola Electric's scooters have been involved in fire incidents. In this case, the electric two-wheeler manufacturer has claimed that the particular electric scooter was equipped with aftermarket parts, which caused an electric shot circuit leading to the fire.

The incident took place on October 28, when an Ola Electric scooter caught fire in the parking lot of DY Patil College, reported Hindustan Times. A video of the incident was posted on social media platform X showing heavy smoke coming out of the burning scooter while the firefighters using a water hose to control it. The scooter was burnt during a sudden fire incident which according to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) fire brigade was an incident of battery fire, stated the report.

Later, Ola Electric issued an official statement on its social media channel, claiming that the fire was caused by the use of aftermarket parts. “We have received a report of an incident with one of our scooters in Pune on October 28. The customer is safe and unharmed. Our investigation has revealed that aftermarket parts used in the scooter led to a short circuit which resulted in the incident. Our findings have further confirmed that the battery of the vehicle is intact and functional," the statement reads. The EV manufacturer also emphasized the importance of using genuine spare parts.

