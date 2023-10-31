Ola Electric sells 24,000 scooters in October buoyed by festive mood

Ola Electric on Tuesday announced that it sold 24,000 units of electric scooters across India in October, buoyed by the festive sentiment during Navratri and Dussehra. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer has claimed that its sales grew by 2.5 times in October 2023, compared to the same period last year. Also, the EV manufacturer captured almost 35 per cent market share in the electric two-wheeler market in India.

The festive season in India every year records the highest number of sales for all the automakers. Ola Electric too encashed the opportunity in October 2023. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer hopes that this momentum will continue further in November as Diwali is coming and many consumers across the country prefer buying new vehicles during that.

Ola Electric also claimed that it reached another milestone in October by selling more than 200,000 electric scooters in the first 10 months of 2023. The auto company has claimed that it was the only EV company in India to achieve this feat. Ola Electric further claimed that it registered more than 100 per cent year-on-year growth in the January-October period of this year, as it sold one lakh units in the same period of last year.

Speaking on this sales performance, Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer of Ola Electric, said that the festive season has been incredible for the electric vehicles and the company witnessed a strong uptick in sales during Navratri and Dussehra. "The ongoing Ola Bharat EV Fest with exciting festive offers and a much broader portfolio of Ola scooters has led to Ola becoming the favourite choice for customers during the festive season. With Diwali round the corner, we expect the sales momentum to further build-up, leading to a milestone year for EVs in India," he further added.

