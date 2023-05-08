Matter to open pre-bookings for Matter Aera electric motorcycle from this date

Ahmedabad-based start-up Matter has announced that the pre-bookings for its electric motorcycle Aera will begin from May 17. The EV maker said that the Aera electric bike will be available across 25 places within India. The electric bike can be booked online through Matter's official website, or e-commerce platforms like Flipkart. Matter will open the pre-bookings on the Aera 5000 and Aera 5000+ models. It has also announced early bird prices for pre-bookings.

The EV maker will offer the Aera electric motorcycle in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Among other cities where Matter Aera can be pre-booked are Vishakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Mysore, Coimbatore, Madurai, Thane, Raigad, Pune, Nagpur, Nasik, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Jaipur, Indore, Patna, Lucknow, Kanpur, Guwahati, Kamrup and Bhubaneshwar.

The Matter Aera was announced last year and will be the first geared electric motorcycle upon launch. It will be available in four trims - 4000, 5000, 5000+, and 6000+. The Aera 6000+ promises about 150 km on a single charge while the remaining trims promise 125 km on a single charge. Matter will commence sales of the 5000 series first with prices starting at ₹1.44 lakh for the 5000, and going up to ₹1.54 lakh for the 5000+. All prices are ex-showroom. The other trims will be launched at a later date. Deliveries should begin later this year.

The EV maker says that its electric motorcycles are the first to offer 4 Speed Hyper-shift gears and are capable of sprinting from zero to 60 kmph in under 6 seconds. The EV is equipped with liquid-cooled battery and powertrain that claims to cost only 25 paise per km. The EV can be recharged with a 5-amp plug. It also features like Navigation, music and call feature, a 7-inch touchscreen display among others.

