Mahindra showcased this hypercar at Hyderabad E Motor Show

Mahindra and Mahindra showcased the Battista at the Hyderabad E Motor Show. For those who don't know, Battista is an electric hypercar made by Mahindra-owned Automobili Pininfarina. It is priced at 18 crore and the brand started deliveries last year. Pininfarina Battista set numerous acceleration as well as deceleration records. More importantly, it set a new production car record in terms of acceleration.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 09 Feb 2023, 16:49 PM
Automobili Pininfarina Battista at Hyderabad E Motor Show

Pininfarina Battista can hit a top speed of 350 kmph. This is quite fast for an electric vehicle. For reference, the Lotus Evija electric hypercar and Tesla Model S Plaid also have the same top speed.

The battery pack has a capacity of 120 kWh and it consists of 6960 lithium-ion cells. The pack itself contributes to the one-third weight of the vehicle which weighs almost 2 tonnes. The driving range of the Pininfarina Battista is 482 km which is EPA rated.

Also Read : Watch: Mahindra-owned Pininfarina Battista hypercar hit 200 kmph in 4.75 seconds

The power is transmitted to all four wheels. The four electric motors produce a combined power output of 1,900 hp and a peak torque output of a massive 2,300 Nm.

What helps the Battista is the weight distribution and its low centre of gravity. The battery cells are housed in a T-shaped layout inside the monocoque chassis that is made up of carbon fibre. The battery pack is mounted in the central tunnel between the passenger and the driver.

It gets a bespoke chassis and suspension tuning. The tyres have been tested for several thousand miles and the electric hypercar is equipped with four-motor torque vectoring.

According to Pininfarina, the Battista can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 1.86 seconds and 0-200 kmph in 4.75 seconds. In terms of deceleration tests, the Battista can decelerate from 100 kmph to 0 in just 31 metres. These numbers are EV production records.

First Published Date: 09 Feb 2023, 16:49 PM IST
TAGS: Automobili Pininfarina Battista electric vehicles hypercar
