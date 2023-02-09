Mahindra showcased this hypercar at Hyderabad E Motor Show

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mahindra and Mahindra showcased the Battista at the Hyderabad E Motor Show. For those who don't know, Battista is an electric hypercar made by Mahindra-owned Automobili Pininfarina. It is priced at ₹18 crore and the brand started deliveries last year. Pininfarina Battista set numerous acceleration as well as deceleration records. More importantly, it set a new production car record in terms of acceleration.
Pininfarina Battista can hit a top speed of 350 kmph. This is quite fast for an electric vehicle. For reference, the Lotus Evija electric hypercar and Tesla Model S Plaid also have the same top speed.
The battery pack has a capacity of 120 kWh and it consists of 6960 lithium-ion cells. The pack itself contributes to the one-third weight of the vehicle which weighs almost 2 tonnes. The driving range of the Pininfarina Battista is 482 km which is EPA rated.
The power is transmitted to all four wheels. The four electric motors produce a combined power output of 1,900 hp and a peak torque output of a massive 2,300 Nm.
What helps the Battista is the weight distribution and its low centre of gravity. The battery cells are housed in a T-shaped layout inside the monocoque chassis that is made up of carbon fibre. The battery pack is mounted in the central tunnel between the passenger and the driver.
It gets a bespoke chassis and suspension tuning. The tyres have been tested for several thousand miles and the electric hypercar is equipped with four-motor torque vectoring.
According to Pininfarina, the Battista can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 1.86 seconds and 0-200 kmph in 4.75 seconds. In terms of deceleration tests, the Battista can decelerate from 100 kmph to 0 in just 31 metres. These numbers are EV production records.