Mahindra & Mahindra receives approval for new electric vehicle plant in Pune

Mahindra & Mahindra’s recently announced investment of ₹10,000 crore for electric vehicles has been approved under the Maharashtra Government’s industrial promotion scheme for EVs. The approval extends to the company’s new manufacturing plant for electric vehicles that will be built in Pune, Maharashtra, where the automaker plans to build its upcoming Born Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

Speaking about the announcement, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “We are delighted with this approval from the Government of Maharashtra for setting up our EV Manufacturing Plant in Pune, and investing in what has been our ‘home’ state for over 70 years. We are very thankful to the Govt. of Maharashtra for their continued support. The Government’s focus on ‘ease-of-doing-business’ and progressive policies, together with Mahindra’s investment, will act as a catalyst for Maharashtra to become India’s EV hub, attracting further Indian and Foreign Direct Investment."

Mahindra will be investing the ₹10,000 crore over a period of seven to eight years and will be utilised to develop the new range of BEVs. The new EV range will be based on the INGLO EV platform and will churn out electric SUVs under the XUV brand as well as the new standalone electric sub-brand ‘BE’.

