Mahindra & Mahindra receives approval for new electric vehicle plant in Pune

Mahindra & Mahindra’s recently announced investment of 10,000 crore for electric vehicles has been approved under the Maharashtra Government’s industrial promotion scheme for EVs. The approval extends to the company’s new manufacturing plant for electric vehicles that will be built in Pune, Maharashtra, where the automaker plans to build its upcoming Born Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Jan 2023, 16:18 PM
The upcoming plant will be producing Mahindra's Born Electric SUVs of the future

Speaking about the announcement, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “We are delighted with this approval from the Government of Maharashtra for setting up our EV Manufacturing Plant in Pune, and investing in what has been our ‘home’ state for over 70 years. We are very thankful to the Govt. of Maharashtra for their continued support. The Government’s focus on ‘ease-of-doing-business’ and progressive policies, together with Mahindra’s investment, will act as a catalyst for Maharashtra to become India’s EV hub, attracting further Indian and Foreign Direct Investment."

Also Read : Mahindra to open new EV manufacturing plant in Pune, will invest 10,000 crore 

Mahindra will be investing the 10,000 crore over a period of seven to eight years and will be utilised to develop the new range of BEVs. The new EV range will be based on the INGLO EV platform and will churn out electric SUVs under the XUV brand as well as the new standalone electric sub-brand ‘BE’.

First Published Date: 19 Jan 2023, 16:18 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles Born Electric Mahindra Mahindra & Mahindra
