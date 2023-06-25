Ford CEO slams Tesla Cybertruck. Here's what he said

When it comes to pickup trucks, which is one of the bestselling body styles in a large number of global markets, especially in North America and Australia, two companies' names come to the fore: Ford and General Motors. The former company has grabbed a large chunk of the segment with its famous and iconic F-Series models. With electrification taking over the segment and Tesla threatening to disrupt the segment with its upcoming Cybertruck, Ford is not bothered about losing its market share.

Ford CEO Jim Farley has slammed the Tesla Cybertruck by saying that it is not at all a real truck. In an interaction with CNBC, he also said that the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck wouldn't steal customers from Ford's F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. Farley's comment comes at a time when the Tesla Cybertruck is inching closer to its production slated to commence in September this year, after a lot of dramatic delays since its first unveiling in November 2019. Also, over the last few months, Tesla Cybertruck's prototypes have been spotted randomly at great numbers.

Slamming the Tesla Cybertruck, the Ford CEO said that the EV looks like a cool high-end product parked in front of a hotel, but his company makes trucks for real people who do real work. "If he wants to design a Cybertruck for Silicon Valley people, fine. It's like a cool high-end product parked in front of a hotel. But I don't make trucks like that. I make trucks for real people who do real work," Farley said.

Tesla has been eager to get into the electric pickup truck market and the Cybertruck comes as a result of that ambition. Pickup trucks have been North America's top-selling vehicles for a long time. The practicality, and utility across diverse terrains make the pickup trucks appealing to many customers. Ford itself has introduced the F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, which would be one of the direct rivals against the Cybertruck, once the latter comes to the market.

