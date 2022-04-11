Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Euler Motors To Deploy 1000 Hiload Evs, Joins Hands With Magenta

Euler Motors to deploy 1000 HiLoad EVs, joins hands with Magenta

The fleet of Euler HiLoad EVs will cater e-commerce, food delivery, pharma and other last-mile logistics services.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 11 Apr 2022, 12:19 PM
Euler HiLoad EVs are claimed as most powered electric three-wheelers in India.

Electric vehicle manufacturer Euler Motors has joined hands with EV charging solution provider Magenta to deploy 1000 HiLoad electric three-wheelers. In a statement, the company has said that magenta will deploy these EVs in Bangalore followed by other regions over the next 12 months. The Euler HiLoad EVs will be deployed for different applications including e-commerce, food delivery, pharma and other last-mile logistics services.

(Also Read: Euler Motors eyes 10-fold increase in revenue as it gears up to expand operation)

Euler Motors has already commenced deliveries for Magenta, as it claimed. The first batch of 20 HiLoad EVs will be delivered this week.

Magenta is claimed to already operating more than 400 electric cargo transport vehicles using the electric mobility platform. While Euler Motors will cater to vehicle deliveries and service support via its full-stack ecosystem, Magenta will oversee customer deployments and also support credit access for EV financing for drivers, claimed the company in a release. The statement also claims that after Bangalore, the two companies will target other cities such as Hyderabad and Chennai among others.

Speaking about the partnership, Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, Euler Motors, said, that the company is already in its pursuit to bring a real change in EV adoption and aggressively expand its footprint to drive zero-emission logistics in India. “Magenta and Euler Motors are well-aligned with each other, both founded on a premise to create a clean energy ecosystem in India with segment-first innovation and solutions; we're happy to be partnering with Magenta to deploy our highly powered HiLoad EVs for sustainable transportation," he added.

Darryl Dias, Co-founder and Director of Magenta, said that the electric vehicle fleet will address the ever-increasing need for last-mile logistics and transportation. "Our strong intention is to assist e-commerce and logistics enterprises in scaling up while keeping their sustainability and cost-effectiveness goals in mind," he said.

First Published Date: 11 Apr 2022, 12:19 PM IST
