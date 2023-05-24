Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Elon Musk Interested In India, Says Tesla To Finalise Location For New Factory This Year

Elon Musk interested in India, says Tesla to finalise location for new factory

World's largest electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla is expected to finalise location for a new factory soon. Elon Musk, its CEO, said the location is likely to be finalised before the end of this year. On Tuesday, he hinted that the location for the new factory could be in India as he expressed interest in setting up business in the country. His remarks come almost a year after he dropped his plans to launch Tesla in India. The change of heart comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to India next month.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 May 2023, 09:05 AM
Follow us on:
Almost a year after Tesla CEO Elon Musk practically dropped idea to launch the EV maker in India due to high import taxes, the company is back in the reckoning with fresh offer.

During an interview on Tuesday, where Musk was asked if Tesla was interested in India for the new factory, he replied, "Absolutely". Last week, Tesla executives met Indian officials for two days in New Delhi where the EV maker reportedly proposed to build a manufacturing facility and R&D centre in the country. Earlier, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar was quoted by news agency Reuters saying, "They are very seriously looking at India as a production and innovation base." However, reports claim that Tesla stopped just short of committing a factory in India during the meeting between its executives and government officials.

Earlier, the Centre had advised Tesla to set up a local manufacturing plant if it wanted to sell EVs in India. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had said Tesla will be welcome to India if it manufactures EVs locally and not import them from China. Elon Musk had refused to take the offer saying, "Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first to sell and service cars." Tesla did not repeat the plea during fresh talks with officials from the PMO.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
It's Quiz Time ! Can you guess the Car Logos?
PLAY NOW
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqe
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqb
₹74.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Lexus Ux 300e
₹75 - 85 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Tesla's warming up to India again is seen as the EV maker's attempts to diversify beyond China, its largest market outside the US. Amid rising tension between the US and China, several carmakers, including Tesla, may be pushed to the point of finding new destination for EV business in future. Besides components, China is also key to global EV business for its battery manufacturing. India could be the alternative market where the government is eager to promote local manufacturing.

First Published Date: 24 May 2023, 09:05 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Elon Musk Electric vehicle Electric car EVs
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS