Home Auto Electric Vehicles Electric Car Range Can Suffer Big Time Under Very Hot Conditions: Study

Electric car range can suffer big time under very hot conditions: Study

The driving range of a fully-charged electric vehicle (EV) depends on a number of factors. From driving pattern to air-conditioning to vehicle load, an EV's battery can only take so much regardless of the technology it imbibes within. And while it has been known for some time that external or ambient temperature also plays a role in the range, a new study has found that very hot temperatures can drastically bring down figures.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 25 Jul 2023, 11:59 AM
File photo used for representational purpose.

Extreme cold and even sweltering heat can have a detrimental impact on the range of an EV. A new study conducted by Seattle-based Recurrent highlights that temperatures above 38 degree Celsius can potentially drop the range of some EVs by as much as 31 per cent. While the study did not name the EVs that were examined, it does highlight that high temperatures will bring down drive range by much more than previously thought.

Recurrent, an online retail channel for EVs, highlights that while its study has been based on ‘limited data’, the findings may still be able to provide vital insights to owners of battery-powered mobility options.

Also watch: Tata Nexon EV Max Highway Drive Review

The impact of high temperatures on EV batteries and range is a very valid concern among buyers in many parts of the world, especially now that several countries in Europe and many regions in the United States are experiencing heat wave-like conditions. Closer home in India too, most places typically have long stretches of temperatures in the upper 30-degree range.

While battery technology is ever evolving and is likely to account for impact of high temperatures on range in the times to come, many suggest measures like parking in the shade and avoiding driving under harsh conditions to allow for an EV to perform at its optimal.

First Published Date: 25 Jul 2023, 11:59 AM IST
