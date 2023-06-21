Is this how Chinese EV makers are fooling the world? Know more

Chinese carmakers have surprised the world with their bulging sales numbers, especially in the electric car segment. Over the last few years, Chinese automakers have posted crazy sales numbers and have started dominating the global electric car market. However, a video has surfaced, possibly revealing a secret behind the Chinese car manufacturer's bulging sales numbers.

China has emerged as the new global powerhouse in global electric vehicle manufacturing and sales. However, a new video has just possibly revealed the dark side of that picture. The video posted on Youtube reveals what the Chinese car brands might have allegedly done to qualify for government incentives, raise capital and climb the sales chart as well.

Also Read : Tesla finally coming to India, Elon Musk keen to invest after meeting PM Modi in US

The video shows a drone footage where thousands of abandoned Chinese electric cars can be seen. Some of the models abandoned in the graveyard include Geely Kandi K10, Neta V and BYD e3. These electric cars are spotted parked in one of the districts of Hangzhou, the capital of the Zhenjiang Province in eastern China. The Youtuber who posted the video alleged that the automakers are dumping their cars secretly to balloon their sales numbers. This deceptive tactic has helped them to get government incentives and raise capital from investors. Also, this has helped them to post bulging sales numbers, among which a large chunk could be fake, as the video suggests.

The video shows how the white paint of the abandoned vehicles is tainted by layers of dust and tyres are partly covered by encroaching grass. Inside the cabin, the abandoned electric cars look spanking new, with the plastic seat wraps untouched and their screens still shining. All these cars have registration plates, which reveal they have been already registered and notified as sold vehicles. The Youtuber alleged that the Chinese EV manufacturers register their cars and claim to have sold the to show numbers and obtain subsidies for them from the government.

First Published Date: