Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ather Energy Installs More Than 1,000 Fast Chargers Across India

Ather Energy installs more than 1,000 fast chargers across India

Bengaluru-based, electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Ather Energy has announced that they have set up more than 1,000 fast charging stations across India. They call their charging network, Ather Grid. The brand plans to increase this count to more than 2,500 before 2023 ends. Limited charging stations are one of the major reasons why people are hesitating in transitioning to an electric vehicle.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 16 Feb 2023, 14:03 PM
Follow us on:
Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, co-founder Ather Energy with the updated 450X electric scooter

Ather Energy has also released its IP for the charging connector to all OEMs, paving the way for an interoperable two-wheeler fast-charging platform. As of now, only Hero MotoCorp's Vida is using Ather's charging connector.

Ather Grid is already the biggest charging network in India. They have installed 60 per cent of the chargers in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. Ather has also installed these grids strategically across cities to enable intercity rides. The brand claims that consumers can now easily plan rides from Pune to Mumbai, Siliguri to Darjeeling, or Coimbatore to Ooty to name a few.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Ather Energy Ather 450x
₹1.08 - 1.62 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Avera Retrosa
₹1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Hero Xtreme160s
163 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.08 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Simple Energy Mark 2
₹1.1 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Vespa Vxl 125
124.45 cc
₹1.11 - 1.18 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kabira Mobility Km 3000
₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : Atherstack 5.0: Everything you need to know about Ather 450's software update

Ather currently sells the 450 Plus and 450X electric scooters. The fast-charging stations enable the owners to charge their vehicles up to 80% at 1.5 km/min. The charging network is supported by the Ather Grid App which allows all EV owners to locate and check the availability of the nearest charging stations in real-time. This facility is being offered free of charge until March 2023.

Commenting on the milestone, Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said "A robust charging infrastructure is one of the major drivers in accelerating faster adoption of electric vehicles. As a brand focused on building a vibrant EV ecosystem, we have made strong investments in building what is already India's largest public fast-charging network. We are accelerating our scale up, and also adding Neighbourhood Charging - a charging solution focused on semi-private spaces such as apartment blocks, office, tech-parks etc. We stay committed to investing strategically in the space and supporting the growth of the industry."

First Published Date: 16 Feb 2023, 14:03 PM IST
TAGS: Ather Energy electric vehicles electric scooters
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS