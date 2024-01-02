Ather 450X gets enhanced navigation features with latest OTA update

Ather Energy has rolled out an Over-The-Air (OTA) update on the 450X bringing new features to the navigation system on the electric scooter. The latest OTA update on the Ather 450X brings subtle improvements to the Google Maps-based navigation system on the scooter’s dashboard including better live traffic indicators and two-wheeler-specific routes. The new features aim to make the navigational experience a lot better for new and existing users.

Ather says it has revamped the live traffic indicators on the 450X’s digital console, which provides riders with a real-time view of traffic conditions along their route. The update now provides more accurate and up-to-date information about traffic conditions.

Moreover, the 450X will now be able to offer two-wheeler-specific routes directly on the dashboard provided by Google Maps. This is a segment-first feature and Ather scooters are the first in the world to provide navigation and routes tailored for two-wheeler riders. The company also says the OTA update improves GPS latching, which means better and more steady connection for continuous navigation.

The OTA updates are free of cost and Ather says the update will be rolled out in a phased manner to the 450X users by the end of this month. Notably, the company is also launching the 450 Apex, a new limited edition offering, which will arrive on January 6, 2024. We’ve ridden the Ather 450 Apex and will drop the review on the same day. So make sure to watch this space for all the action.

