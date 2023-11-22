Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition launched in India. Key facts

Volkswagen India has launched the Virtus Sound Edition in the country, which comes as a special edition avatar of the sedan. The Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition has been introduced at a starting price of ₹15.52 lakh (ex-showroom), while the pricing goes up to ₹16.77 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition sedan has been launched in an attempt to boost the appeal of the car.

Volkswagen India previously launched the Virtus GT Edge Limited Collection. The new Sound Edition model comes as the latest addition to the lineup. Here are the key facts about the special edition avatar of Virtus.