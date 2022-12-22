This monster of a hypercar, with 1,100 hp, runs on fuel made from plastic waste

The Italians sure know how to make a speed demon but beyond the Ferrari and Lamborghini are some other very capable - albeit lesser-known - players as well. Bertone is one such company that is quite well known as a coachbuilder but a 1,100 hp hypercar? Say hello to GB110!

The Bertone GB110 is a monstrous hypercar that has 1,100 hp and a mammoth 1,100 Nm of torque. It also fires from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.79 seconds and takes 6.79 seconds to hit 200 kmph. The top speed is reportedly set at 380 kmph with a seven-speed automatic transmission ticking the numbers. The two-seater vehicle also has an extremely aerodynamic body profile.

The precise details of the engine have not been revealed but what's mighty interesting is that Bertone will provide the GB110 with fuel made from plastic waste. For this, the company combined forces with Select Fuel which has developed and patented a technology that allows it to convert polycarbonate materials into renewable fuel.

