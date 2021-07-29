Tesla Model 3 becomes second bestselling car in Europe in June 2021

Tesla Model 3 is certainly the volume gainer for the US electric car manufacturer. The most affordable Tesla car became the second bestselling car in the European market in June 2021, reports Bloomberg. This is certainly a feat for the Model 3 and for the entire EV industry as well.

Despite being less than 10% of the total global passenger vehicle fleet, electric vehicles are finding many takers lately. Electric cars are witnessing surging demand in Europe, thanks to the increasingly tightening emission norms and new deadlines for EV adoption.

Tesla Model 3 becoming the second bestselling car on the continent is just a reflection of that trend. The top spot was grabbed by Volkswagen Golf, which is very popular in the continent.

According to Jato Dynamics, Tesla Model 3 sold 66,350 units last month. Interestingly, the US automaker posts increased numbers at the end of every quarter. And in June too that trend was visible in Tesla's Europe sales numbers.

EV buyers are receiving generous incentives that are enticing the consumers to trade in internal combustion engine-powered cars with battery and plug-in hybrid models. This has helped the electrified cars to witness more than double their market share to 19% in June 2021.

Electric cars sales in Europe is majorly driven by Norway. The Scandinavian country is at the top to adopt EVs. Other countries too are offering a host of subsidies to EV buyers. This is expected to increase the number of electric car sales in the coming days.